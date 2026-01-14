Key points:

Bitcoin is showing considerable strength in the short term, opening the gates for a rally to $100,000 and then to $107,500.

Select major altcoins are showing strength, but Monero (XMR) is leading from the front.

After the sharp rally on Tuesday, Bitcoin (BTC) bulls are attempting to extend the gains above $97,000. The strong inflows of $753.8 million in BTC exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, according to Farside Investors data, show that the rally was backed by solid buying from institutional investors.

Crypto sentiment platform Santiment said in a post on X that retail traders could FOMO if BTC begins “teasing $100k in the next few days.”

Another bullish case was presented by crypto analyst Midas, who said in a post on X that BTC’s current structure is following the 2020-2021 cycle. If history repeats, BTC could reach $150,000.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

However, not everyone is outright bullish on BTC. Global investment management firm VanEck said in its Q1 2026 Outlook that BTC’s four-year cycle broke in 2025, which supports “a more cautious near-term outlook over the next 3-6 months.” Interestingly, select analysts from the company differed in their view, “remaining more constructive on the immediate cycle,” the report added.

What are the target levels to watch out for in BTC and the major altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC rallied above the $94,789 resistance on Tuesday, but the breakout is facing selling near the $96,846 level.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping 20-day exponential moving average ($91,418) and the relative strength index (RSI) near the overbought zone signal that bulls are in control. A close above the $96,848 level clears the path for a rally to $100,000 and subsequently to $107,500.

The first support on the downside is the breakout level of $94,789 and then the 20-day EMA. Sellers will have to swiftly tug the price below the 50-day simple moving average ($89,959) to weaken the bullish momentum.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) broke above the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle pattern on Tuesday, indicating that the bulls have overpowered the bears.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will try to pull the price back inside the triangle, but if the bulls successfully defend the resistance line, the ETH/USDT pair could rally to $3,659 and then to $4,000.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price skids back into the triangle, it is likely to find support at the moving averages. If the price rebounds off the moving averages, the bulls will again attempt to resume the up move. The bears will be back in the driver’s seat on a close below the support line.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) bounced off the moving averages on Tuesday, indicating solid demand at lower levels.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping 20-day exponential moving average ($2.06) and the RSI in the positive territory indicate that the bulls have the upper hand. That increases the possibility of a break above the downtrend line, signaling a potential trend change. The XRP/USDT pair could then rally to $2.70.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the XRP price turns down and breaks below the moving averages. That suggests the pair could remain inside the descending channel for a while longer.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) closed above the $928 level on Tuesday, completing a bullish ascending triangle pattern.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to trap the aggressive bulls by pulling the BNB price below the moving averages. If they manage to do that, the BNB/USDT pair could drop to the uptrend line and then to the $790.

Contrarily, if the price turns up from the $928 level, it suggests that the bulls have flipped the level into support. That increases the likelihood of a rally toward the pattern target of $1,066.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) reached the $147 level on Tuesday, where the bears are expected to pose a strong challenge.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping 20-day EMA ($135) and the RSI near the overbought zone suggest the path of least resistance is to the upside. If buyers clear the $147 level, the SOL/USDT pair could pick up momentum and soar toward $172.

The moving averages are the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. A break below the moving averages indicates that the bulls have given up. That could keep the Solana price inside the $117 to $147 range for a few more days.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned up from the moving averages on Tuesday, signaling that the bulls are attempting to take charge.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If buyers thrust the price above the $0.16 resistance, the DOGE/USDT pair will complete a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. The Dogecoin price could then rally toward the target objective of $0.20.

Instead, if the price turns down sharply from the $0.16 level, it suggests that the bears continue to sell on rallies. That could keep the pair range-bound between $0.16 and $0.12 for some time.

Cardano price prediction

Buyers successfully defended the 20-day EMA ($0.39) in Cardano (ADA), indicating a positive sentiment.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

There is minor resistance at $0.44, but if the level is crossed, the ADA/USDT pair could rally to the breakdown level of $0.50. The recovery is expected to face significant selling at the $0.50 level, but if the bulls prevail, the Cardano price could ascend to $0.60. Such a move signals a potential trend change in the near term.

Sellers will have to swiftly yank the price below the moving averages if they want to retain the advantage. The pair could then slide to $0.33.

Related: Bitcoin cools near $96.5K as markets shrug off US tariff uncertainty

Monero price prediction

Monero (XMR) has rallied sharply since bouncing off the 20-day EMA ($510) on Saturday, indicating aggressive buying by the bulls.

XMR/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The vertical rally has pushed the RSI above the 87 level, signalling that the XMR/USDT pair is overbought in the near term. That could result in a few days of consolidation or correction in the near term.

Any pullback is expected to find support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $607. A shallow correction increases the likelihood of the continuation of the uptrend. The Monero price could then skyrocket toward $915. The bullish momentum is expected to weaken on a close below the 50% retracement level of $571.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is attempting to find support at the moving averages, but the bears continue to exert pressure.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A break and close below the 50-day SMA ($589) suggests that the market rejected the breakout above the $631 level. That could trap the aggressive bulls, pulling the BCH/USDT pair to $563 and later to $518.

On the contrary, the bulls will attempt to resume the uptrend by pushing the Bitcoin Cash price above the $670 level. If they can pull it off, the pair could surge to $720, where the sellers are expected to step in.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) turned up sharply from the moving averages on Tuesday, indicating that the bulls are trying to form a higher low.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will attempt to strengthen their position by pushing the Chainlink price above the $14.98 resistance. If they manage to do that, the LINK/USDT pair could rally toward $17.66. That brings the large $10.94 to $27 range into play.

Sellers are likely to have other plans. They will try to halt the recovery at the $14.98 level and pull the price below the moving averages. That could keep the pair stuck inside the $11.61 to $14.98 range for some more time.