Bitcoin has reacted positively to the US operations in Venezuela, improving investor sentiment.

Several altcoins have risen above their near-term resistance levels, indicating the start of a relief rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) marched higher during the weekend and extended its recovery on Monday, following the US operation in Venezuela. The CoinMarketCap “Crypto Fear and Greed Index” turned neutral on Sunday, indicating improving investor sentiment. Since mid-October, the index has mostly traded in the “fear” or “extreme fear” category.

Another positive factor for the bulls is that BTC has seen only one negative monthly closing in January since 2020. Even in the long term, since 2013, BTC has recorded an average gain of 3.92% in January, according to CoinGlass data. If history repeats itself, BTC may remain positive in the first month of the year.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Institutional investors also turned bullish in 2026, with BTC exchange-traded funds recording inflows of $471.3 million on Friday. That is the largest inflow since the $524 million in inflows on Nov. 11, per Farside Investors data.

Could BTC and the major altcoins sustain above their overhead resistance levels? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

S&P 500 Index price prediction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) turned down from 6,945 on Dec. 26 but is finding support at the moving averages.

SPX daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

That suggests the bulls view the dips as a buying opportunity. The bulls will attempt to strengthen their position by pushing the price above the 6,945 level. If they manage to do that, the index could climb to the psychological 7,000 level and then to the target objective at 7,290.

The moving averages are the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. A close below the 50-day simple moving average (6,809) could pull the index to 6,720. That suggests the index could consolidate between 6,550 and 6,945 for a while longer.

US Dollar Index price prediction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose above the 20-day exponential moving average (98.46), but the long wick on the candlestick shows selling near the 50-day SMA (99.08).

DXY daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to sink the price below the 98.03 support. If they can pull it off, it suggests that the index could remain inside the large 96.21 to 100.54 range for a few more days.

On the upside, a break and close above the 50-day SMA signals strength. The index may then challenge the stiff overhead resistance at 100.54. A close above the level could start a new up move toward the target objective of 104.87.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC closed above the 50-day SMA ($89,231) on Friday and continued its upward journey toward the overhead resistance at $94,589.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The moving averages are on the verge of a bullish crossover, and the RSI is in the positive zone, signalling that bulls have the upper hand. If buyers overcome the $94,589 resistance, the Bitcoin price could soar toward the psychological level of $100,000 and subsequently to $107,500.

Conversely, if the price turns down sharply from the overhead resistance and breaks below the moving averages, it suggests that the BTC/USDT pair could oscillate inside the $84,000 to $94,589 range for a while longer.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) has risen to the resistance line of the symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating buying at lower levels.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The moving averages have completed a bullish crossover, and the RSI has jumped above the 63 level, signalling an advantage to the buyers. A close above the resistance line clears the path for a rally to $3,659 and then to $4,000.

The moving averages and the support line are expected to attract buyers on the downside. Sellers will have to pull the ETH/USDT pair below the support line to indicate the resumption of the downtrend.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) has risen above the moving averages, indicating that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The XRP price could rally to the downtrend line of the descending channel pattern, which is expected to act as a major hurdle. If the price turns down sharply from the downtrend line, it suggests the XRP/USDT pair may remain inside the channel for a few more days.

On the other hand, a short-term trend change will be signalled if buyers achieve a close above the downtrend line. The pair could then rally toward $3. Sellers will have to tug the price below the $1.61 support to seize control.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) continued its march toward the $928 level after breaking above the moving averages on Friday.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers are expected to defend the $928 level with all their might, as a close above it completes a bullish ascending triangle pattern. The BNB/USDT pair could then rally toward the target objective of $1,066.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the BNB price turns down from $928 and breaks below the moving averages. That suggests the pair may swing between $790 and $928 for some time.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) closed above the moving averages on Friday, signalling that the bears are losing their grip.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($128) has started to turn up, and the RSI has risen into the positive zone, indicating that the buyers have a slight edge. The recovery could reach the $147 level, where the bears are expected to step in.

A pullback from the $147 resistance is likely to find support at the 20-day EMA. Such a move suggests that the sentiment is turning positive and the bulls are buying on dips. That increases the likelihood of a rally above $147. The SOL/USDT pair may then ascend to $172.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged above the moving averages on Friday, indicating that the market has rejected the break below the $0.13 level.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($0.13) has started to turn up, and the RSI has risen into the positive territory, indicating an advantage to buyers. There is minor resistance at $0.16, but it is likely to be crossed. The Dogecoin price may then rally to $0.19.

Any pullback is expected to find support at the 20-day EMA and then at the $0.13 level. Sellers will have to yank the DOGE/USDT pair below the $0.11 level to regain control. The pair may then drop to $0.10.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano’s (ADA) relief rally has risen above the 50-day SMA ($0.40), indicating sustained demand from the bulls.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Buyers will strive to push the Cardano price to the breakdown level of $0.50, where the bears are expected to sell aggressively. If the ADA/USDT pair turns down from the $0.50 level but takes support at the 20-day EMA ($0.38), it signals a bullish sentiment. That enhances the prospects of a rally above the $0.50 resistance.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down and breaks below $0.37, it suggests that the bears continue to sell on rallies. The pair may then retest the vital support at $0.33.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) pierced the $651 resistance on Saturday, suggesting the resumption of the uptrend.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears attempted to pull the Bitcoin Cash price back below the breakout level of $631 on Sunday, but the bulls held their ground. That suggests the bulls are attempting to flip the $631 level into support. The BCH/USDT pair could surge to $720, where the bears are expected to mount a strong defense.

Time is running out for the bears. They will have to swiftly drag the price below the 20-day EMA ($605) to weaken the bullish momentum.

