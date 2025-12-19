Key points:

Bitcoin is attempting a recovery from the $84,000 level, but the bears continue to sell on rallies.

Several major altcoins are struggling to start a recovery, but Bitcoin Cash looks strong in the near term.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $89,000 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiked its rates to around 0.75% on Friday, but the bulls are struggling to hold onto the higher levels. Although a BoJ rate hike is generally considered negative for risk assets, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes told his X followers not to fight the BoJ as negative real rates was the explicit policy. Hayes projected the dollar/yen to reach the 200 level and “BTC to a milly.”

While the long-term picture remains bullish, the near-term remains uncertain. The big question on investors’ minds is whether the rallies should be sold into or is this a good buying opportunity. Fidelity director of global macroeconomic research Jurrien Timmer said in a post on X that BTC may have topped out at $125,000, marking the end of its four-year cycle halving phase. He expects BTC to witness an off-year in 2026, with support in the $65,000 to $75,000 zone.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

In another projection for 2026, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that BTC might not witness “sharp corrections of 80%, like we saw in 2022 or early 2018.” However, he added that BTC could be impacted by the so-called AI bubble due to its close correlation with the capital markets.

What are the crucial support and resistance levels to watch out for in BTC and major altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

Buyers are attempting to defend the $84,000 support, but the recovery is expected to face selling at the moving averages.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The downsloping 20-day exponential moving average ($89,369) and the relative strength index (RSI) in the negative territory suggest that bears have a slight edge. If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the likelihood of a break below $84,000 increases. The BTC/USDT pair may then slump to $80,600.

Buyers will have to drive and maintain the Bitcoin price above the $94,589 resistance to signal a potential trend change in the near term. The pair could then rally to $100,000 and subsequently to $107,500.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) is attempting a relief rally from the support near $2,700, indicating buying on dips.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears are unlikely to give up easily and will fiercely defend the zone between the 50-day SMA ($3,161) and $3,450. If the Ether price turns down sharply from the overhead resistance, the ETH/USDT pair could retest the $2,700 to $2,623 support zone. If the zone breaks down, the pair may plummet to $2,250.

This negative view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns up and breaks above the $3,450 resistance. The pair could then ascend to $3,918.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) is attempting to bounce off the uptrend line, but higher levels are likely to attract sellers.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the BNB price turns down sharply from the moving averages, the possibility of a drop to the $790 support increases. Buyers are expected to defend the $790 level with all their might, as a break below it could sink the BNB/USDT pair to $730.

On the contrary, a break and close above the $928 resistance will complete an ascending triangle pattern. That suggests the corrective phase has ended, opening the gates for a rally to the target objective of $1,066.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) is attempting to bounce off the support line of the descending channel pattern, indicating demand at lower levels.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The downsloping moving averages and the RSI in the negative territory indicate an advantage to bears. If the price turns down from the moving averages, the bears will try to sink the XRP/USDT pair to the $1.61 support.

Instead, if the XRP price continues higher and breaks above the 50-day SMA ($2.15), it suggests that the pair may remain inside the channel for some more time. The bulls will gain the upper hand on a close above the downtrend line.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) fell below the $121 level on Thursday, but the bears are struggling to maintain the lower levels.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The recovery is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($131) and then at the 50-day SMA ($142). If the price turns down from the moving averages, the bears will again try to tug the SOL/USDT pair below $121. If they manage to do that, the Solana price could drop to $110 and then to the $95 support.

On the contrary, if buyers drive the pair above the $147 resistance, it suggests a short-term trend change. The pair could then rally to $172.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains below the $0.14 level, but the bulls are attempting to start a relief rally.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The RSI is showing a positive divergence, indicating that the bearish momentum is weakening. The bulls will have to push and maintain the DOGE/USDT pair above the $0.16 level to signal a comeback.

Sellers are likely to have other plans. They will try to halt the relief rally at the breakdown level of $0.14. If they do that, it suggests that the $0.14 level has flipped into resistance. That heightens the risk of a decline to the Oct. 10 low of $0.10.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) fell below the $0.37 support on Wednesday, but the bulls are trying to reclaim the level on Friday.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The positive divergence on the RSI suggests that the selling pressure is reducing. Buyers will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($0.40). If they can pull it off, the ADA/USDT pair may rally to the breakdown level of $0.50. Sellers will attempt to defend the $0.50 level, flipping it into resistance.

On the downside, a break and close below $0.34 signals the resumption of the downtrend. The Cardano price may then slump to the $0.27 level.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Buyers successfully defended the 50-day SMA ($535) in Bitcoin Cash (BCH), indicating a positive sentiment.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls will try to strengthen their position by pushing the Bitcoin Cash price above the $615 resistance. If they manage to do that, the BCH/USDT pair could resume the up move. The pair could rally to $651 and thereafter to $720.

Conversely, if the price turns down sharply from $615 and dips below the 50-day SMA, it suggests that the pair could consolidate inside the large range between $443 and $615 for a few days.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has turned up from $22.19, signaling that the bulls are aggressively defending the Oct. 10 low of $20.82.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The relief rally could reach the 20-day EMA ($28.86), which is a crucial overhead resistance to watch out for. If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, it indicates that the bears continue to sell on rallies. That increases the risk of a break below the $20.82 support. If that happens, the HYPE/USDT pair could plummet to $16.90.

On the other hand, a break above the 20-day EMA suggests that the bears are losing their grip. The Hyperliquid price could then climb to the breakdown level of $35.50.

Chainlink price prediction

The bulls are attempting to halt Chainlink’s (LINK) slide in the $11.61 to $10.94 support zone.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The recovery is expected to face resistance at the 50-day SMA ($13.99). If the Chainlink price turns down from the 50-day SMA, the $10.94 support may come under pressure. If the level cracks, the LINK/USDT pair could tumble to the Oct. 10 low of $7.90.

On the other hand, a break and close above the $15 level indicates that the bulls are fiercely defending the $10.94 support. That clears the path for a rally to $16.80 and then to $19. That brings the large $10.94 to $27 range into play.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision. While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, Cointelegraph does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information in this article. This article may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Cointelegraph will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your reliance on this information.