Bitcoin continues to face significant selling near the $90,500 level, making it a critical short-term resistance to watch.

Several altcoins show a positive divergence on the RSI indicator, indicating that the selling pressure may be reducing.

Buyers pushed Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 at the start of the week, but the long wick on the candlestick shows selling at higher levels. Buyers will strive to achieve a yearly close above the year’s opening level of about $93,000, while the bears will try to defend it. That may increase volatility in the short term.

The next important question in investors’ minds is how BTC will perform in 2026. Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan said on CNBC that BTC will “be up” in the next year. For the next decade, Hougan feels the returns will be strong but not spectacular.

Market participants should keep a close watch on the inflows into digital asset investment products for signs of recovery.

CoinShares head of research James Butterfill said in the latest report that crypto exchange-traded products have recorded $3.2 billion in outflows since Oct. 10, indicating investor “sentiment has yet to fully recover.”

Could BTC and the major altcoins start a relief rally? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

S&P 500 Index price prediction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) made a new all-time high on Wednesday and followed that up with another intraday high on Friday.

If buyers maintain the price above 6,920, the uptrend could resume. The index could climb to 7,120 and then to 7,290.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the current level, it is likely to find support at the moving averages. A sharp bounce off the moving averages suggests the bulls remain in control. That increases the likelihood of the continuation of the rally.

The bears will be back in the game if they sink the price below the 6,720 support. The index could then slide to the 6,550 level.

US Dollar Index price prediction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears at the 98.03 support.

The bulls will have to drive the price above the 20-day exponential moving average (98.52) to gain the upper hand. That could propel the index to the 50-day simple moving average (99.12) and then to the overhead resistance at 100.54.

Contrarily, if the price turns down and breaks below the 97.74 level, it signals that the bears are in command. The index could slide to 97.46 and then to the 97.20 level. That brings the large 96.21 to 100.54 range into play.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC turned down from the 50-day SMA ($90,525), indicating that the bears remain active at higher levels.

The bears will attempt to pull the price to the solid support at $84,000. Buyers are expected to fiercely defend the $84,000 level, as a break and close below it may sink the BTC/USDT pair to $80,600 and eventually to $74,508.

Contrarily, if the price turns up from the current level or the $84,000 level, it suggests that the bulls continue to buy on dips. The first sign of strength will be a close above $90,600. The pair may then rally to the stiff overhead resistance of $94,589.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) attempted to rise above the moving averages on Monday, but the bears held their ground.

Sellers will attempt to seize control by pulling the Ether price below the support line of the symmetrical triangle pattern. If they succeed, it signals the resumption of the downtrend. The ETH/USDT pair may plunge to $2,623 and, after that, to $2,373.

On the contrary, if the price turns up from the support line and breaks above the moving averages, it suggests solid buying at lower levels. The pair may then rally to the resistance line, where the bears are expected to mount a strong defense.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) rose above the 20-day EMA ($858) on Sunday, but the relief rally is facing stiff resistance at the 50-day SMA ($880).

If the BNB price continues lower and breaks below the uptrend line, it signals that the BNB/USDT pair may remain inside the $790 to $928 range for a while longer. The next leg of the downtrend could begin if the $790 level gives way.

Buyers will have to drive the price above the 50-day SMA to signal strength. The pair may then ascend to the overhead resistance at $928. A close above the $928 level will complete a bullish ascending triangle pattern, which has a target objective of $1,066.

XRP price prediction

Buyers are attempting to start a recovery in XRP (XRP) but are facing selling at the 20-day EMA ($1.92).

If the price turns down sharply from the moving averages, it signals that the bears continue to sell on rallies. The bears will then attempt to pull the XRP price to the support line of the descending channel pattern. A close below the $1.61 level opens the doors for a retest of the Oct. 10 low of $1.25.

Alternatively, a close above the 50-day SMA ($2.06) could catapult the XRP/USDT pair to the downtrend line. Sellers are expected to vigorously defend the downtrend line, as a close above it signals a potential trend change.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) rose above the 20-day EMA ($126) on Monday, but the bulls failed to sustain the higher levels.

Sellers will attempt to strengthen their position by pulling the Solana price below the $116 level. If they manage to do that, the SOL/USDT pair could collapse to $110 and eventually to the solid support at $95.

A minor advantage in favor of the bulls is the positive divergence on the RSI. Buyers will have to push the price above the 50-day SMA ($133) to gain the upper hand. The pair could then climb to the overhead resistance at $147.

Dogecoin price prediction

Buyers have held the $0.12 support and are striving to push Dogecoin (DOGE) back above the breakdown level of $0.13.

The positive divergence on the RSI suggests that the selling pressure is reducing. If the Dogecoin price rises above the moving averages, it signals that the market has rejected the breakdown below $0.13. The DOGE/USDT pair may then rally to $0.16.

Instead, if the price turns down sharply from the moving averages and breaks below $0.12, it indicates that the bears remain in control. That heightens the risk of a drop to the Oct. 10 low of $0.10.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano’s (ADA) recovery has reached the 20-day EMA ($0.38), which is a crucial near-term level to watch out for.

The positive divergence on the RSI suggests that the bears are losing their grip. A close above the 20-day EMA could propel the ADA/USDT pair to the 50-day SMA ($0.42) and then to the breakdown level of $0.50.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the Cardano price turns down from the moving averages and breaks below $0.34. The pair could then drop to $0.30 and subsequently to the Oct. 10 low of $0.27.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) pierced the $631 resistance on Sunday, but the bulls could not achieve a close above it.

A minor advantage for the bulls is that they have not given up much ground to the bears. That increases the likelihood of a rally to the $651 to $720 resistance zone, where the bears are expected to step in.

If the Bitcoin Cash price turns down from the current level or the overhead resistance and breaks below the 20-day EMA ($585), it suggests that the bullish momentum is weakening. The BCH/USDT pair may then slump to the 50-day SMA ($553) and later to $508.

