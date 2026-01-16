Key points:

Bitcoin is attempting to find support near the $94,500 level, signaling a positive sentiment.

Buyers will have to defend the support levels in select major altcoins; else the recovery could fizzle out.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) shallow pullback is attempting to find support near the $94,500 level, indicating a lack of aggressive selling by the bulls. A positive sign is that BTC’s rally above $97,500 was supported by solid buying by institutional investors since Monday. According to Farside Investors data, spot BTC exchange-traded funds recorded $1.81 billion in net inflows this week.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said in a post on Wednesday that BTC will get its groove back in 2026 as dollar liquidity will expand in 2026. Hayes added that as dollar liquidity rises rapidly, “BTC will follow.”

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

While the near-term signals point to a possible rally above the psychological level of $100,000, traders need to be watchful. Daan Crypto Trades said in a post on X that BTC needs to hold the $94,000 region as a break below it “would not make for a pretty look.”

Could BTC and the major altcoins resume their relief rally? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC pierced the $96,846 resistance on Wednesday, but the bulls could not sustain the higher levels. The price slipped back below the breakout level on Thursday.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A minor positive in favor of the bulls is that they have not given up much ground. If the price turns up from the current level and breaks above $97,925, it signals the resumption of the up move. The BTC/USDT pair could rally to $107,500, with a minor stop at $100,000.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the Bitcoin price turns down and breaks below the 20-day exponential moving average ($92,083). The pair may then drop to the 50-day simple moving average ($90,127).

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) bulls are attempting to hold the price above the resistance line, but the bears continue to exert pressure.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The moving averages are the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. If the price rebounds off the moving averages, the bulls will attempt to drive the ETH/USDT pair to $3,659 and subsequently to $4,000.

Alternatively, a close below the moving averages suggests that the break above the triangle may have been a bull trap. The Ether price could then plunge to the support line. Buyers will attempt to defend the support line as a break below it tilts the advantage in favor of the bears. The pair may then collapse to $2,623.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) turned up from the moving averages on Tuesday, but the bounce fizzled on Wednesday, indicating selling on every minor rally.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to pull the XRP price below the 50-day SMA ($2.01). If they succeed, it suggests that the XRP/USDT pair could remain inside the descending channel pattern for a while longer.

The bulls will have to kick the price above the downtrend line to signal a potential short-term trend change. The pair may then climb to $2.70. On the downside, a close below the support line could sink the pair toward the Oct. 10 low of $1.25.

BNB price prediction

BNB (BNB) is witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears at the breakout level of $928.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping 20-day EMA ($903) and the RSI above the 61 level indicate that the bulls have the upper hand. If the BNB price turns up from $928, it suggests that buyers have flipped the level into support. That enhances the prospects of a rally toward the pattern target of $1,066.

On the contrary, if the price tumbles below the moving averages, it signals that the breakout above the $928 level may have been a bull trap. The BNB/USDT pair may then descend to the uptrend line.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) turned down from the $147 level on Thursday, but a positive sign is that the bulls have not ceded much ground to the bears.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The upsloping 20-day EMA ($137) and the RSI in the positive territory suggest that buyers are in control. That increases the likelihood of a break above the $147 resistance. The SOL/USDT pair could then surge toward $172.

Sellers will have to pull the price below the 50-day SMA ($132) to weaken the bullish momentum. The Solana price could then remain inside the $117 to $147 range for a few more days.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) bounce off the moving averages on Tuesday could not reach the overhead resistance at $0.16, signaling a lack of demand at higher levels.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattening moving averages and the RSI near the midpoint suggest the DOGE/USDT pair may form a range in the near term. If the Dogecoin price skids below the moving averages, the pair could tumble to $0.13 and then to $0.12.

Buyers will have to shove the price above the $0.16 level to seize control. If they do that, the pair could rally to $0.20. Such a move indicates that the market has rejected the breakdown below $0.13.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) returned from the downtrend line on Wednesday, indicating that the bears are active at higher levels.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

There is minor support at $0.38, but if the level cracks, the ADA/USDT pair could slide toward $0.33. Buyers are expected to vigorously defend the $0.33 level as a break below it could sink the pair to the Oct. 10 low of $0.27.

The first sign of strength will be a break and close above the downtrend line. The Cardano price could then surge to the breakdown level of $0.50, where the bears are expected to mount a strong defense.

Monero price prediction

Monero (XMR) skyrocketed to $800 on Wednesday, but the long wick on the candlestick shows selling at higher levels.

XMR/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The pullback is expected to find support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $653 and below that at the 50% retracement level of $608. If the price rebounds off the support, the bulls will again strive to propel the XMR/USDT pair above $800. If they can pull it off, the Monero price could resume its uptrend toward $1,000.

On the contrary, a break and close below the $608 level suggests the bulls are losing their grip. The pair may then slump to the 20-day EMA ($543).

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) attempted a rally above the $631 resistance on Thursday, but the bears successfully defended the level.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($613) has started to turn down, and the RSI is in the negative territory, indicating a slight edge to the sellers. If the price sustains below the 50-day SMA ($591), the BCH/USDT pair could slump to $563 and then to $518.

Buyers are likely to have other plans. They will attempt to defend the 50-day SMA and swiftly thrust the Bitcoin Cash price above the $631 level. If they manage to do that, the pair could surge to $720.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) remains stuck inside the $11.61 to $14.98 range, indicating buying near the support and selling close to the resistance.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The moving averages are the crucial support to watch out for on the downside. If the price rebounds off the moving averages, the bulls will make another attempt to drive the LINK/USDT pair above the $14.98 resistance. If they succeed, the Chainlink price could surge toward $17.66.

Instead, if the price skids below the moving averages, it suggests that the pair may extend its stay inside the range for some more time.