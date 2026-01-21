Key points:

Bitcoin is attempting to find support near the $94,500 level, signaling a positive sentiment.

Buyers will have to defend the support levels in select major altcoins, else the recovery could fizzle out.

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to find support near $88,000, but a handful of US and global macroeconomic factors are creating headwinds for the entire crypto market. As a result, the buyers are taking a cautious approach and possibly waiting to see how a reignited trade war between the US and EU will impact markets.

The big question on traders’ minds is how low BTC price could fall. Veteran trader Peter Brandt said in a post on X that BTC could plunge to $58,000 to $62,000, but he added that he is wrong 50% of the time and would not be ashamed if the price did not go there.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Fundstrat head of research Tom Lee also cautioned investors to be ready for a “painful decline” across the stock and crypto markets in 2026. However, a minor positive is that Lee expects a strong finish to the year, with BTC possibly making a new all-time high.

Could buyers arrest the decline in BTC and the major altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

Buyers tried to start a recovery in BTC on Wednesday, but the bears held their ground, indicating selling on rallies.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The 20-day exponential moving average ($91,786) is sloping down, and the relative strength index (RSI) is in the negative territory, indicating that bears have a slight edge. If the $86,500 support gives way, the BTC/USDT pair could decline to $84,000.

The moving averages are expected to behave as a resistance during any relief rallies, but if the bulls prevail, the Bitcoin price could rally to $94,789 and then to $97,924. A close above $97,924 signals a potential trend change. The pair could then soar to $100,000 and subsequently to $107,500.

Ether price prediction

Ether (ETH) nosedived below the moving averages on Tuesday and reached the support line of the symmetrical triangle pattern.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bulls are attempting to defend the support line, but the weak bounce suggests that the bears have kept up the pressure. If the price breaks below the support line, the ETH/USDT pair could decline to $2,623.

Time is running out for the bulls. They will have to swiftly push the Ether price above the moving averages to get back in the game. The upside momentum is likely to pick up after buyers achieve a close above the resistance line.

BNB price prediction

BNB’s (BNB) pullback dipped below the 50-day SMA ($885) on Wednesday, indicating that the market has rejected the breakout above $928.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The BNB price could slide to the uptrend line, where the bulls are expected to step in. The rebound off the uptrend line may face selling at the moving averages. If the price turns down from the moving averages, the BNB/USDT pair could sink below the uptrend line. The pair may then test the $790 support.

Buyers will have to thrust the price above the $959 level to seize control. If they manage to do that, the pair could skyrocket to $1,087.

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) remains pinned below the moving averages, indicating that the bears continue to exert pressure.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The bears will attempt to pull the XRP price to $1.77 and then to the crucial support at $1.61. Buyers are expected to fiercely defend the zone between the $1.61 level and the support line of the descending channel pattern. If the price turns up sharply from the support zone, it suggests that the pair could remain inside the channel for a while longer.

Buyers will have to push the price above the downtrend line to gain the upper hand. The pair could then rally toward $2.70.

Solana price prediction

Solana’s (SOL) break below the 50-day SMA ($132) suggests that the price may remain inside the $117 to $147 range for a few more days.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The $117 level is the crucial support to watch out for on the downside, as a break below it could signal the resumption of the downtrend. The SOL/USDT pair could then plummet toward $95.

Contrarily, a break and close above $147 signals that the bulls have overpowered the bears. That suggests a potential trend change, propelling the Solana price toward $172 and then $189.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) has reached the $0.12 support, which is expected to attract solid buying by the bulls.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The relief rally is likely to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($0.13). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the risk of a break below the $0.12 support increases. The DOGE/USDT pair may then retest the Oct. 10 low of $0.10.

Contrary to this assumption, a break above the moving averages suggests that the Dogecoin price could remain inside the $0.12 to $0.16 range for some more time. The advantage will tilt in favor of the bulls on a close above the $0.16 resistance.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) is attempting to take support near the $0.33 level, but the recovery is expected to face selling in the zone between the moving averages and the downtrend line.

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

If the Cardano price turns down sharply from the overhead resistance, the possibility of a break below the $0.33 level increases. The ADA/USDT pair may then slump to the support line of the descending channel pattern. Buyers are expected to fiercely defend the support line, which is close to the Oct. 10 low of $0.27.

This negative view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns up and breaks above the downtrend line. The pair may then ascend to the breakdown level of $0.50.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Bitcoin Cash’s (BCH) pullback is finding support at the $563 level, indicating demand at lower levels.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The recovery is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($602). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, it increases the risk of a break below the $563 support. The BCH/USDT pair may then descend to $518.

Alternatively, a break above the moving averages suggests that the bulls are attempting a comeback. The Bitcoin Cash price may climb to the $631 level, which is expected to pose a strong challenge.

Monero price prediction

Monero’s (XMR) bounce off the 20-day EMA ($541) on Monday fizzled out at $650, indicating selling on rallies.

XMR/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The Monero price turned down sharply on Tuesday and closed below the 20-day EMA. That suggests the XMR/USDT pair may have topped out in the near term. The pair could complete a 100% retracement and plunge to $417.

Buyers have an uphill task ahead of them. The relief rally is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA and then at the $650 level. A close above the $650 level signals that the bulls are back in the game.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) slipped below the moving averages on Monday, signaling that the range-bound action may continue for some more time.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattish moving averages and the RSI near the 40 level do not give a clear advantage either to the bulls or the bears. A break below the $11.61 to $10.94 support zone will tilt the advantage in favor of the bears. The LINK/USDT pair could then drop toward the Oct. 10 low of $7.90.

Buyers will have to drive the Chainlink price above the $14.98 level to signal strength. The pair may then rally toward $17.66.